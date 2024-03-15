Justin Timberlake Plays Fan Favorites on NPR's 'Tiny Desk Concert'

Justin Timberlake joined NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert for an intimate performance following the arrival of his new album Everything I Thought It Was.

The 25-minute set showcased seven classic JT songs, as well as a recent single. Backed by his Tennessee Kids band, Timberlake kicked off with “Señorita,” followed by "Rock Your Body,” "Pusher Love Girl,” "Until the End of Time,” "Selfish,” "What Goes Around,” and "SexyBack.”

“We’ve been out on the road a little bit,” Timberlake said as he picked up a guitar. “I forget how many of us there are…y’all really lived up to the name Tiny Desk,” he added, nodding to the 15-person band.

Just before setting off on another world tour, the 43-year-old pop star dropped off his sixth solo studio album. His latest offering includes 18 tracks with previously released singles “Selfish” and “Drown,” and features from Tobe Nwigwe, Fireboy DML, and *NSYNC.

“I worked for a long time on this album and I ended up with 100 songs,” he told Zane Lowe back in January. “So narrowing them down to 18 was a thing, and then, yeah, I’m really excited about this album. I think every artist probably says this, but it is my best work.”

Catch Timberlake’s entire Tiny Desk up top.