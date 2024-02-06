“The reason why I feel like is that is ’cause I always dictated his life a little bit…" the rapper added. "I told him to stop going to that fucking barbershop. I’m telling him this countless times… But he’s such a good person he ain’t thinking that [somebody would hurt him].”

He then became visibly upset, tearing up as he shared more about his grief.

“If I get a Grammy, an Oscar, I’ma still think about my little brother. My life can’t be complete without him. It don’t feel complete. It’s never gonna feel complete without him," he said.

Lil Greg was just 24 years old when he was fatally shot in a Chicago barbershop in January 2021. He left behind two children.

“That’s the truth! I ain’t never gonna be able to feel complete without him," Herbo said. "That shit just don’t make sense to me. It don’t add up. And I’ve been through a lot of shit, way too much. It still ain’t making sense to me why he not here.”

Following Lil Greg’s death, the Chicago native promised to look after his kids. “I love you & them 2 lil n***as,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “C’mon man, you know they a never go without!! You made sure they don’t so Ima make sure they won’t.”

A man was later charged with possessing the firearm that was allegedly used to shoot Lil Greg.

In February 2022, G Herbo dedicated the song “Locked In” to Lil Greg.