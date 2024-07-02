Fans Debate Accuracy of Drake's Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds in New York

The 6 God's statue is in the same area as figures of Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, and Bad Bunny.

Jul 02, 2024
Drake is the latest addition to Madame Tussauds New York.

According to Billboard, the Times Square attraction has a concert floor experience, now featuring Drizzy, which was unveiled on Monday.

He's outfitted in white Air Force 1s, tie-dyed jeans, a gray distressed T-shirt, and a brown sherpa jacket with his hair braided. He’s iced out, but only slightly: around his neck is a diamond chain, and he dons a bracelet and earrings. His right hand is also throwing up the OVO sign.

Madame Tussauds unveils a new Drake wax figure pic.twitter.com/EhfWil3mWu

— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) July 2, 2024
As for Drake’s surroundings: the music-themed floor recreates a spirited New Year’s Eve night in New York City, with floors engraved in confetti, countdown signs, and dazzling lights.

Also featured on the same floor are wax figures of Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, and Anitta, among others.

Step into the ultimate concert experience at Madame Tussauds New York!

Our newly revamped Music area brings New Year’s Eve vibes every day. And guess who's here? Drake's brand new wax figure! 🌟

Learn more: https://t.co/0ZOuqdlxd5 pic.twitter.com/lyEmH3CN6P

— Madame Tussauds USA (@TussaudsUSA) July 1, 2024
“Our new music experience is one of those magical spaces within the museum that guests are immediately drawn to, so we’re confident the reimagined area, which is more immersive than ever, will bring a new level of excitement to the experience,” marketing manager at Madame Tussauds New York Eliza Rose said in a release, per Billboard. “Plus, with so many A-list musicians surrounding you, who wouldn’t feel like a star here?”

Check out some fan reactions below.

he looks like a gta character 😭 pic.twitter.com/mjmgEjR1uH

— Honest Andrew 🥀 (@andrewscomet) July 2, 2024
That’s Taylor Lautner and Drake mixed together 😭

— anni (@yuhianka) July 2, 2024
they forgot to add little girls around him💀

— s1000rr (@coff_ee10) July 2, 2024
that’s shemar moore https://t.co/78cRKYewdf

— ethical hater (@DijahSB) July 2, 2024
Lmao melt it and bring up a Kendrick pic.twitter.com/lnDYorafjX

— Sins (@Sinsonx) July 2, 2024
The worst fucking timing possible https://t.co/OFRgGEGMZ6

— DID KANYE DROP VULTURES 2 TODAY? (@didjesusdrop) July 2, 2024
Just make sure to hide your little sister from him! pic.twitter.com/iICCAzkWaQ

— Sweetenermatcha 🍉 (@sweetenermatcha) July 2, 2024
