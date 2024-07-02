Drake is the latest addition to Madame Tussauds New York.

According to Billboard, the Times Square attraction has a concert floor experience, now featuring Drizzy, which was unveiled on Monday.

He's outfitted in white Air Force 1s, tie-dyed jeans, a gray distressed T-shirt, and a brown sherpa jacket with his hair braided. He’s iced out, but only slightly: around his neck is a diamond chain, and he dons a bracelet and earrings. His right hand is also throwing up the OVO sign.