Drake is the latest addition to Madame Tussauds New York.
According to Billboard, the Times Square attraction has a concert floor experience, now featuring Drizzy, which was unveiled on Monday.
He's outfitted in white Air Force 1s, tie-dyed jeans, a gray distressed T-shirt, and a brown sherpa jacket with his hair braided. He’s iced out, but only slightly: around his neck is a diamond chain, and he dons a bracelet and earrings. His right hand is also throwing up the OVO sign.
As for Drake’s surroundings: the music-themed floor recreates a spirited New Year’s Eve night in New York City, with floors engraved in confetti, countdown signs, and dazzling lights.
Also featured on the same floor are wax figures of Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, and Anitta, among others.
“Our new music experience is one of those magical spaces within the museum that guests are immediately drawn to, so we’re confident the reimagined area, which is more immersive than ever, will bring a new level of excitement to the experience,” marketing manager at Madame Tussauds New York Eliza Rose said in a release, per Billboard. “Plus, with so many A-list musicians surrounding you, who wouldn’t feel like a star here?”
Check out some fan reactions below.