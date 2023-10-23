E-40's Childhood Street Renamed After Him

E-40’s Vallejo, California hometown honored him in a big way this weekend.
On Saturday, Vallejo Mayor Robert McConnell renamed the rapper’s childhood street in his honor, declared Oct. 21 to be “E-40” Day, and gave thr rapper a key to the city of Vallejo.
The one-mile stretch of Magazine Street, where the 55-year-old grew up, has been renamed “E-40 Way,” with the ceremony happening in front of his childhood home. He has previously rapped about the street, on the Poverty and Prosperity album cut “Magazine Street.”
His work as a musician, entrepreneur, and philanthropist earned E-40 a key to Vallejo, with him being only the second person to ever receive one. The ceremony also marked the 30th anniversary of his debut studio album, Federal.
In addition to his successes in music, E-40 has launched a lucrative business in the alcohol industry, creating various wines, tequila, cognac, bourbon, vodka, gin, beer, and pre-mixed cocktails. In 2021, he also started his food brand Goon With the Spoon, which sells packaged sausages, burritos, and ice cream.