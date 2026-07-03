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Latest Stories
Music
Danny Brown Shares 'Quaranta' Album f/ The Alchemist, MIKE, and More
'Quaranta' follows 2019's 'U Know What I'm Sayin?' album, which boasted production from Q-Tip and Flying Lotus.
tara mahadevan972 days ago
Music
The Best Rap Verses of 2022
After counting down the 50 best albums and songs of the year, we narrowed our focus on the top 30 rap verses of the year—from Cardi B to Lil Wayne and more.
Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo1298 days ago
Music
Going Left: Billy Woods and 3 Other Indie Rappers You Need to Know
Going Left is a column where we highlight indie rap artists you should know. This month, we highlight billy woods, Marlon Craft, Quelle Chris, and Supa BWE.
Andre Gee1508 days ago
Music
Premiere: Quelle Chris Examines "Guns" on First Single From Upcoming Album
The first taste of Quelle's new album, which is coming next month.
Shawn Setaro2712 days ago