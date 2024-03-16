Cardi B Says She and GloRilla Are Related: 'We’re Just Too Much Alike'

And it seems the pair figured it out from there.

In 2022, GloRilla claimed they were related in an interview with NME, telling the publication, “Cardi is my cousin. I was so happy and excited during the whole creative process.” “Cardi is a really sweet soul [with] such a genuine heart, and we come from a similar background, so it was easy to connect," Glo said of working with the Bronx native on their collaboration, “Tomorrow 2.”

In late February, GloRilla also said that Uzi's her cousin: "Yeah, that's my real cousin." When asked why they hadn't collaborated on a song yet, Glo replied, "We actually working on it. We gon' get it together. Well, we never started on a song, but we gotta get it together. That's my cousin, though."