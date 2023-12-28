Obama Shares His Favorite 2023 Films, Including Three Made By His Production Company

Barack Obama has returned with his favorite movies of 2023.
The former president took to Instagram on Wednesday to share his list, which included a total of 13 films—three of which were produced by his and Michelle Obama’s production company Higher Ground.
“I’m biased since these movies were produced by Higher Ground, but these are in fact three of the best films I saw this year,” he wrote, naming Rustin, Leave the World Behind, and American Symphony.
His list was filled out with The Holdovers, Blackberry, Oppenheimer, American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Monster, Past Lives, Air, Polite Society, and A Thousand and One.
He recognized the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes that happened this year, writing, “Writers and actors went on strike to advocate for better working conditions and protections. It led to important changes that will transform the industry for the better. Here are some films that reflect their hard work over the last year.”
Obama also shared his 15 favorite books from 2023, which included The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store (James McBride), The Maniac (Benjamin Labatut), Poverty, by America (Matthew Desmond), and How to Say Babylon (Safiya Sinclair), among others.
We're still patiently awaiting his favorite music from this year. In July, he shared his summertime playlist, which boasted classics from Ella Fitzgerald, the Rolling Stones, Stevie Wonder, and Aretha Franklin, and newer artists like Drake, J Hus, SZA, Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj, Janelle Monáe, Jorja Smith, Babyface Ray, and more.