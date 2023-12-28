Obama Shares His Favorite 2023 Films, Including Three Made By His Production Company

Barack Obama has returned with his favorite movies of 2023.

The former president took to Instagram on Wednesday to share his list, which included a total of 13 films—three of which were produced by his and Michelle Obama’s production company Higher Ground.

“I’m biased since these movies were produced by Higher Ground, but these are in fact three of the best films I saw this year,” he wrote, naming Rustin, Leave the World Behind, and American Symphony.