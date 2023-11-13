Xzibit Says There's No ‘Staying Power’ in Current Hip-Hop: ‘There's No Emotional Investment'

Xzibit isn't shying away from expressing his frustration with the current state of hip-hop.

During a recent appearance on the Adam Carolla Show, the '90s legend shed light on why there's "no emotional investment" in the genre today, before saying that hip-hop "doesn't have the staying power that it used to have."

“There’s no emotional investment in the music, like when we were putting music out,” Xzibit shared at the 1-hour-and-18-minute mark of the interview. “You had the CD cover, the album cover, cassette. You get to open it, you get to see who produced it, you get to read the lyrics. You’re not guessing. A lot of the things that made us have 10, 15, 20, 30-year-long careers doesn’t exist anymore."

Xzibit continued, “I don’t know if they’re doing it on purpose or not, but hip-hop doesn’t have the staying power that it used to have."