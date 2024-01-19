Wiz Khalifa Says He’s ‘Iconic’ After Video of Him Blowing Smoke in Sleeping Friend’s Face Goes Viral

Wiz Khalifa is getting roasted online for pranking a friend by blowing smoke in his face while he tried to catch some shuteye.

On Thursday, a clip circulated social media featuring Compton rapper AD sleeping in the studio. Wiz interrupted his slumber by blowing an enormous smoke cloud in his face.

As smoke streamed out of AD's eyes, Wiz returned with another dose of weed, which caused AD to wake up confused as his friends laughed at his expense.