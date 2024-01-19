Wiz Khalifa Says He’s ‘Iconic’ After Video of Him Blowing Smoke in Sleeping Friend’s Face Goes Viral

Wiz Khalifa is getting roasted online for pranking a friend by blowing smoke in his face while he tried to catch some shuteye.
On Thursday, a clip circulated social media featuring Compton rapper AD sleeping in the studio. Wiz interrupted his slumber by blowing an enormous smoke cloud in his face.
As smoke streamed out of AD's eyes, Wiz returned with another dose of weed, which caused AD to wake up confused as his friends laughed at his expense.
Following the criticism he received for the incident, Wiz took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to talk about how "iconic" he is.
Aside from his stoner habits, Wiz is fresh off a prolific 2023 in which he dropped three mixtapes. The Pittsburgh rapper's most recent offering, Decisions, dropped in December and featured production from E. Dan and Big Jerm, as the tape opened with a tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle.
Decisions followed Khali Sober, which was released in October and was entirely produced by Big Jerm, with co-production credits from Jay Card, Nice Rec, Soul Professa, and Cam Raleigh. Wiz's first full-length project of 2023 arrived in June, as See Ya was highlighted by guest appearances from frequent collaborators such as Chevy Woods ("Makin Enemies") and Young Deji ("Pounds And Shrooms"), as well as production by Quadwoofer, I.D. Labs, Iamsu!, JoogSZN, BYRVN, and more.
Meanwhile, Wiz's output last year also saw Khalifa's 2008 mixtape Star Power finally hit streaming services.