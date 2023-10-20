Watch Mase Roast Cam'ron Over a Lyric the Dipset Rapper Spit 20 Years Ago

In between laughs, Mase recited the line a couple more times while Cam struggled in his attempt to shed light on the peculiar lyric.

"I don't even know the song you're talking about," Cam shared. "I really don't know."

Ever the good sport, Killa Cam admitted defeat but not before reminding Mase of an equally odd bar from the former Bad Boy rapper's 1997 album Harlem World. After tipping his hat to Mase for bringing up the "swallow a n***a" line, Cam recited the following bar from "Lookin' At Me."

"I was Murda, P. Diddy made me pretty/Did it for the money, now can you get with me?" Cam said, implying that Mase was similarly exuding homosexual vibes on his verse.

In 2022, the former members of Children of the Corn were seen sharing a laugh on video during a phone call, marking a reconciliation after years of feuding. Their differences seemingly began when Mase asked Cam'ron for $40,000 to appear in the 1998 music video for "Horse & Carriage," the single from his Confessions of Fire album. Cam'ron didn't meet his request, and Mase ended up using a body double instead.

Watch Mase roast Cam'ron in the clip up top.