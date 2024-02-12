Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre Launch Canned Cocktails 'Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop'

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are teaming up for a new alcholic beverage inspired by the Long Beach rapper's 1994 single "Gin and Juice."

As announced in a press release on Monday, Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop is a canned beverage of premium gin-based cocktails that comes in four flavors: Citrus, Melon, Passionfruit, and Apricot.

The drink is the first launch from Snoop and Dre's new premium spirits company, with more products expected to be announced in the future. Gin & Juice will be distributed nationally through Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits, and have begun rolling out nationwide.