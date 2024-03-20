Saucy Santana Shoots Shot at Gilbert Arenas After He Compliments Twerk Video: 'U My Baby Daddy'

Saucy Santana is shooting his shot at Gilbert Arenas, days after the former NBA player roasted Nick Young for his friendship with the Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta star.
Earlier this month, Arenas mocked Young for being friends with Santana during a conversation on Gilbert's No Chill podcast. Saucy subsequently called out Arenas for suggesting he and Young couldn't be friends due to Santana’s sexuality as a gay man.
Arenas and Santana's narrative took an unexpected turn on Sunday, when Gilbert praised Saucy's twerking skills after seeing a viral video of him dancing.
“It threw me off. I never seen somebody with nails and the beard," Arenas said with a grin. "And then when I hit the video, twerk. ... I’m not gon’ lie, if I had to rate between who’s better, him or Megan Thee Stallion, I don’t know who I’ma throw my dollars to, dawg. A good show is a good show."
Arenas continued, “Hey Sauce, listen: I got rules. You can’t talk, and you can’t look at me. … How do you supposed to get a lap dance from the dude, and you straight? ... All I’m saying is, it was twerking just a little better than Megan Thee Stallion, kinda caught me off guard. Like wait, I had to double back to make sure it’s the same person.”
After catching wind of Gilbert's admiration for his twerking, Santana hopped on Twitter to shoot his shot at the former NBA star.
“WAIT- ayoooo, Gil! Lemme holla at u!!! I had a crush on you since I was kid. U my baby daddy 👅," Saucy wrote.
In a video posted on social media prior to Saucy shooting his shot, Santana checked Arenas. "I don't know what the fuck was funny when you talking to motherfucking Nick. ... I know you 'bout to go jack your motherfucking dick to that twerk video, 'cause you pulled it up too many motherfucking times on the motherfucking camera for you to be so hee-hee motherfucking ha-ha," he said. "Bitch, you keep watching this ass, and I know it's like motherfucking water, you'll enjoy that later."