Grimes Apologizes for Coachella Performance: 'It Was Literally Sonic Chaos'

Grimes is apologizing to fans after her Coachella performance this weekend was bogged down by "technical issues."
On Saturday night, Grimes' 50-minute DJ set was a complete disaster, as the 36-year-old artist was forced to troubleshoot her equipment mid-set when the programming of the tracks on her mixing desk was playing at twice their usual speed.
"This is a difficult thing to explain but we’re having a major technical error," Grimes told the audience while onstage. "Don’t judge me for being bad at calculating things."
As things continued to break down, Grimes screamed into her microphone in frustration, before ending the set early and accepting “full responsibility” for the mixing issues.
On Sunday, Grimes took to X, formerly Twitter, to issue an apology to her fans.
“I want to apologize for the technical issues with the show tonight. I wanted to come back rly strong and usually I always handle every aspect of my show myself – to save time this was one of the first times I’ve outsourced essential things like rekordbox bpm’s and letting someone else organize the tracks on the sd card etc,” she explained. “[I] had a bad feeling beforehand not having run everything thru the cdjs myself and tho I flagged it I wasn’t insistent.”
Grimes continued by assuring her followers that the technical issues weren't caused by a lack of preparation on her part.
"I've spent months on this show, making music and visuals, and admittedly am not in the best mood atm," she wrote. "But, yeh - next week will be flawless, everything will run thru my hands."
She added: "Plz forgive me! Love, always."
