Grimes Apologizes for Coachella Performance: 'It Was Literally Sonic Chaos'

Grimes is apologizing to fans after her Coachella performance this weekend was bogged down by "technical issues."

On Saturday night, Grimes' 50-minute DJ set was a complete disaster, as the 36-year-old artist was forced to troubleshoot her equipment mid-set when the programming of the tracks on her mixing desk was playing at twice their usual speed.

"This is a difficult thing to explain but we’re having a major technical error," Grimes told the audience while onstage. "Don’t judge me for being bad at calculating things."

As things continued to break down, Grimes screamed into her microphone in frustration, before ending the set early and accepting “full responsibility” for the mixing issues.