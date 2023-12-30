Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and LL Cool J to Perform at 'Dick Clark's Rockin' Eve'

Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and LL Cool J are just some of the big names that are set to perform at Times Square on New Year's Eve.

On Wednesday, ABC and Dick Clark Productions revealed the list of names that'll be hitting the stage to ring in the new year on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve. LL and Megan will be performing from Times Square. Elsewhere, Cardi will be in Miami for her performance, while Post Malone will perform in Las Vegas.

Other performers include Flo Rida, Paul Anka, Tyla, Sabrina Carpenter, Jelly Roll, Maria Becerra, and Yng Lvcas, while the show will also be filled with comedic segments from Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Matt Friend, Ms. Pat and Sebastian Maniscalco.

Ryan Seacrest will be handling hosting duties alongside first-time co-host Rita Ora. In a statement, Seacrest explained how important it is to carry Dick Clark's legacy by hosting the show.

"He was someone who I admired and looked up to as a child, and someone I wanted to be. I wanted to be him when I grew-up so to have worked next to him during some challenging years for him and to take over or him has a special place in my heart," said Seacrest.

Ora added, "I was overseas, and this was always such like a million miles away... that wasn't real, and then when you kind of get here, you're thinking, 'Wow! Everything goes into this show.'"

The ceremony is set to take place at 6 p.m. ET, with all the scheduled performances and ball drop from One Time Square.