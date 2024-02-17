50 Cent Rips Trey Songz for Calling Woman 'Ungrateful' Over $300

Trey Songz is the latest celebrity to fall victim to 50 Cent's trolling.

On Friday, Fif hopped on Instagram to roast Trey regarding a financial dispute between the R&B singer and an unidentified woman.

The G-Unit boss shared screenshots of a text conversation between Mr. Steal Your Girl and said woman, which features Trey Songz calling the woman "ungrateful" for not appreciating the "300 bills" he "threw" at her.

"I threw 300 bills directly at you," Trey's texts read. "You turned around and gave me the middle finger. You girls ungrateful as fuck."

Though it's unclear when and where the money was exchanged between Trey Songz and the unnamed female, that didn't stop 50 from airing out the singer's dirty laundry on Instagram.