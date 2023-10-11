Here Are the Winners of the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards

The BET Hip Hop Awards celebrated the genre's 50th anniversary with a Tuesday-aired event hosted by Fat Joe at Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Center.
“This year’s BET Hip Hop Awards will mark the culmination of our yearlong celebration of hip-hop’s storied creation and the art form’s sonic and cultural expansion,” said Connie Orlando, the network's executive vice president of specials, music programming, and music strategy. “We are honored by this year’s roster of nominees as they continue to carry the creativity and diversity of hip hop into the future. We congratulate each nominee on their accomplishments as they take hip hop artistry to new heights.”
21 Savage and Cardi B led this year’s nominations with 12 each, followed by Drake, who earned nine nods. Kendrick Lamar was the night's big winner, with four victories, sweeping all his categories. Cardi went home winless, while a bunch of acts won two: Drake and 21 Savage, Lil Durk and J. Cole, Metro Boomin, and Lil Uzi Vert.
Below, see how this year's categories shook out, with the winners in bold.
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
- Drake
- Kendrick Lamar
- J. Cole
- 21 Savage
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Cardi B
- Burna Boy
- GloRilla
Song of the Year
- Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, “All My Life"
- DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z , John Legend & Fridayy, “God Did"
- Lil Uzi Vert, “Just Wanna Rock"
- Coi Leray, “Players"
- Latto feat. Cardi B, “Put It On Da Floor Again"
- Drake & 21 Savage, “Rich Flex"
- Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage, “Sittin’ On Top Of The World"
- GloRilla & Cardi B, “Tomorrow 2"
Hip-Hop Album of the Year
- GloRilla, Anyways, Life’s Great…
- Coi Leray, Coi
- DJ Khaled, God Did
- Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss
- Metro Boomin, Heroes & Villains
- Jack Harlow, Jackman
- Lil Uzi Vert, Pink Tape
- Megan Thee Stallion, Traumazine
Best Hip-Hop Video
- Lil Uzi Vert, “Just Wanna Rock"
- Coi Leray, "Players” (DJ Smallz 732 – Jersey Club Remix)
- Latto feat. Cardi B, “Put It On Da Floor Again”
- DaBaby, “Shake Sumn"
- Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage, “Sittin’ On Top Of The World"
- Drake & 21 Savage, “Spin Bout U"
- GloRilla & Cardi B, “Tomorrow 2"
Best Collaboration
- “All My Life,” Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
- DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy, “God Did"
- Coi Leray feat. Busta Rhymes, “Players” (DJ Saige Remix)
- Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj, “Princess Diana” '
- Latto feat. Cardi B, “Put It On Da Floor Again"
- Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage, “Sittin’ On Top Of The World”
- GloRilla & Cardi B, “Tomorrow 2"
Impact Track
- Nas, “30,” Nas
- Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, “All My Life"
- Megan Thee Stallion, “Anxiety"
- Symba, “Can’t Win for Nothing"
- NLE Choppa, “Champions"
- DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy, "God Did"
- Killer Mike & André 3000 feat. Future & Eryn Allen Kane, "Scientists & Engineers"
- Robert Glasper feat. Mac Miller, "Therapy Pt. 2"
Best Duo or Group
- City Girls
- DJ Drama & Jeezy
- Drake & 21 Savage
- Earthgang
- Larry June & The Alchemist
- Quavo & Takeoff
- Rae Sremmurd
Best Live Performer
- Burna Boy
- Busta Rhymes
- Cardi B
- Coi Leray
- Dababy
- Drake
- Kendrick Lamar
- Megan Thee Stallion
Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist
- Armani White
- Central Cee
- Doechii
- Finesse2tymes
- Ice Spice
- Kaliii
- Lola Brooke
- Sexyy Redd
Lyricist of the Year
- 21 Savage
- André 3000
- Burna Boy
- Cardi B
- Conway the Machine
- Drake
- J. Cole
- Kendrick Lamar
Producer of the Year
- ATL Jacob
- DJ Khaled
- Dr. Dre
- Hit-Boy
- Hitmaka
- Kaytranada
- London on Da Track
- Metro Boomin
- The Alchemist
Video Director of the Year
- Anderson .Paak
- Cole Bennett
- Colin Tilley
- DaBaby & Reel Goats
- Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
- Dave Meyers
- Travis Scott
DJ of the Year
- Chase B
- D-Nice
- DJ Cassidy
- DJ Clark Kent
- DJ Drama
- DJ Jazzy Jeff
- DJ Khaled
- Kaytranada
- Metro Boomin
Best Hip-Hop Platform
- AllHipHop
- Caresha Please
- Drink Champs
- HipHopDX
- Million Dollaz Worth of Game
- Rap Caviar
- The Breakfast Club
- The Joe Budden Podcast
- XXL
Hustler of the Year
- 21 Savage
- 50 Cent
- Burna Boy
- Cardi B
- Caresha
- DJ Khaled
- Drake
- Jay-Z
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
- 21 Savage, “Creepin’” by Metro Boomin, also feat. The Weeknd
- 21 Savage, “Peaches & Eggplants” by Young Nudy
- André 3000, “Scientists & Engineers” by Killer Mike, also feat. Future and Eryn Allen Kane
- Cardi B, “Tomorrow 2” by GloRilla
- Cardi B, “Put It On Da Floor Again” by Latto
- Drake, “Oh U Went” by Young Thug
- J. Cole, “All My Life” by Lil Durk
- Jay-Z, “God Did” by DJ Khaled, also feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend, Fridayy
Best International Flow
- Aka (South Africa)
- Black Sherif (Ghana)
- Central Cee (UK)
- Gazo (France)
- J Hus (UK)
- K.O (South Africa)
- Major Rd (Brazil)
- Ninho (France)
- Sampa The Great (Zambia)
- Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)