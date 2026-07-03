Whether you prefer meta-verse sci-fi films like "The One," or cult classics like "V for Vendetta", here are the best sci-fi movies on Netflix.MattBarone
Featured
In the mood to watch something funny? We've got you covered. From ‘Zombieland’ to ‘The Mitchells vs. The Machines’, here are the best comedies on Netflix.Andy Herrera
Here are 10 references to 'Men in Black,' 'Men in Black 2,' and 'Men in Black 3' in the latest film, 'Men in Black: International.'Kevin Wong
From Asics inspired by X-Men to Kobes channeling the Joker, these are our picks for the top 10 comic book shoes of all time.Mike DeStefano