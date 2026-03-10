The Bangles Guitarist on Prince Giving Them 'Manic Monday': 'Take My Guitar, Please!'

A defining moment in The Bangles' rise came when Prince unexpectedly stepped into their orbit in the mid-1980s and offered them a song that would become one of their biggest early hits.
Guitarist Vicki Peterson recently reflected on the surreal experience of working with the legendary musician in Guitar World, recalling how his presence around the band and his eventual contribution to “Manic Monday” helped push the group further into the mainstream.
Peterson said Prince occasionally appeared at the band’s live shows and even asked to join them onstage. The requests often arrived through the tour crew, catching the musicians off guard.
“We’d get a note from the tour manager — ‘Prince is here and would love to play with you,’” she said. “It was like, ‘What? Here, take my guitar, please!’”
Not long after those encounters, a demo for “Manic Monday” arrived while the band was working in the studio.
The Bangles had already begun gaining traction by that point. Formed in Los Angeles in 1981 by Susanna Hoffs and sisters Vicki and Debbi Peterson, the group emerged from the city’s Paisley Underground scene, which drew heavily from the jangly guitar sounds and harmonies of 1960s rock.
Their 1984 debut album All Over the Place earned strong reviews and built a dedicated fan base, setting the stage for their commercial breakthrough with 1986’s Different Light.
According to Vicki’s sister, Debbi Peterson, Prince’s interest in the band stemmed from their first record. “[Prince] really liked our first album. He liked the song ‘Hero Takes a Fall,’ which is a great compliment,” she said. “He contacted us and said, ‘I’ve got a couple of songs for you.’ One of the songs Prince brought to the group was ‘Manic Monday.’”
The track was originally written for Apollonia 6 and credited to Prince under the pseudonym “Christopher.”
While Prince’s demo arrived with a detailed arrangement, the band chose to reinterpret the song rather than simply layer their vocals over his recording. Peterson recalled that many artists would have kept the original tracks intact, but the Bangles opted to reshape the song with their own instrumentation and harmonies.
The finished version became the first single from Different Light and climbed to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it was famously kept from the top spot by Prince’s own hit “Kiss.”
The success of “Manic Monday,” along with the chart-topping single “Walk Like an Egyptian,” helped propel Different Light to No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and firmly established the Bangles as one of the most successful pop-rock groups of the decade.