Shannon Sharpe Says Beyoncé Wouldn't Have the Same Impact on the NFL as Taylor Swift

During the latest episode of Nightcap, Shannon Sharpe favorably compared Taylor Swift to Michael Jackson, and suggested that no other artist, including Beyoncé, is capable of having the same impact on the NFL.

Swift has brought a lot of attention to the NFL from those who otherwise wouldn't be interested thanks to her relationship with Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.

"The attention that she brings and the people, the eyes, that she brings that don't even watch the game of football... it's crazy what she's been able to do for the NFL," co-host Chad Johnson said. "Tell the other person that's gonna do that," Sharpe added while referencing reports that she's brought $331 million in value to the NFL so far.

"Beyoncé," Johnson said.

"Not like this," Sharpe shot back. "These eight-to-15-year-old eyeballs... Ocho, I love Beyoncé. [But] Beyoncé ain't moving the needle like this chick, Ocho. ... She's the closest thing to moving the needle like Michael Jackson that we've seen. This is it."

Johnson told him "reel it back in a little bit" and insisted that Beyoncé is capable of moving the needle just as much as Swift, if not more.

"No she doesn't," Sharpe said. "Not like Taylor. ... Taylor Swift, I mean, she a different animal. Beyoncé is phenomenal." He went on to claim that the NFL would want Taylor Swift to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show over "Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Rihanna combined." Sharpe insisted that Swift also turned down the opportunity to perform. "Just the facts," he said.