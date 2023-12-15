Sexyy Red Addresses Sex Tape Leak, Says It Wasn't Deliberate

In an interview on The Breakfast Club, Sexyy Red explained how her sex tape leaked and denied accusations it was a publicity ploy.

When Charlamagne suggested some believed that Red leaked the explicit video on Instagram "on purpose" following the success of her single "Pound Town," the St. Louis rapper brushed off the accusation. "What?!" she said at the 25:30 point, pulling a face. "No, that was the wackest video, bruh. I was tired, I'm fat, pregnant, didn't even feel like doing shit on there... And that's the one that fucking get leaked. I got all kind of stuff in my phone."

Asked about how something gets leaked in this day and age, Sexyy Red replied, "I don't know, bruh. I was mad." She continued, "It was in the moment and then set the phone down, but I ain't the one that did it... It had accidentally pressed."

Asked if she will delete the explicit videos on her phone going forward, she suggested she has no plans to. "It's my phone! Don't y'all got shit on your phone?" she said. "Man, when I say I could really go viral, I could be a star. ... Nobody broke into my phone, I already know what happened. But I could really be a star if I post the real stuff."

She clarified further on how the leak happened after Charlamagne pressed for more. "Okay, this what happened," she said. "It was on Instagram, like a little short clip, video, like just making it on Instagram. Saved it to the phone, but the video still was on my screen. Threw the phone, and it got accidentally pressed like that. Who gonna do that purpose? And this was the wackest video, like, y'all really want me to post the real ones now. I turn up."

Shortly after the clip was posted, she was "hella mad" about the situation. "I ain't the one did it," she continued. "It was an accident, but it still was like, 'You dumb, pay attention. Be smarter, like, you moving too loose.'"

She previously addressed the leak in a tweet shared back in October. “I’m so heartbroken anybody that kno me knows I wouldn’t do no goofy sht like that,” Red wrote after the footage was removed.

Watch the interview up top.