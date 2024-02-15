Man Accused of Killing Blac Youngsta's Brother Arrested

A man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Blac Youngsta's brother has been arrested in Memphis.

Per WREG, 28-year-old Randy Darnell Ewing Jr. was recently named as a suspect in the murder of Tomanuel Benson, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On Tuesday, February 13, he was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, using a firearm with the intent to commit a felony, and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

He was apprehended by U.S. Marshals and the Memphis Police Department fugitive team, who pursued him on foot with a K9 unit after spotting him during an exhaustive search. According to authorities, he had a firearm on him at the time he was arrested. He suffered injuries as a result of the arrest and was taken to a nearby hospital before being transported to Shelby County Jail.

"Investigators spotted Ewing walking along Creighton Avenue and a foot chase ensued," reads a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service. A SCSO K-9 officer, assigned to the U.S. Marshals [Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force], gave multiple warnings to Ewing. Moments later, Ewing was apprehended by the K-9 'Marko' and was found to be armed with a handgun."

Memphis police responded to reports of a shooting at a BP Gas Station on August 18 2023. When they arrived at the scene, they found Blac Youngsta's brother dead by a gunshot wound to the back of his head. Benson and Ewing were spotted together by witnesses shortly before the fatal shooting. Ewing was also accused of shooting another victim, F. Abston, after he opened fire on a vehicle he and another person was riding in during the incident. Abston suffered gunshot wounds to his back and left leg.

In a post shared on his Instagram Stories last year, Blac Youngsta paid tribute to his late brother. "I love u baby brother rest up," Youngsta wrote. "I'm gone make the world pay. I swear to God nobody safe. ... I'm ready for whatever come with this shit. It's ok. Don't feel sorry for me. I'm not gone feel sorry for nobody. Only God knows.