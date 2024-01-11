Lil Nas X Shares Acceptance Letter to Christian College, Liberty Says It’s Fake

A Virginia-based Christian college has issued a response refuting Lil Nas X's claims he's been accepted to the school for biblical studies.
In a tweet shared on Tuesday, Jan. 9, Lil Nas X shared a screenshot of what appeared to be an acceptance letter to Liberty University. "I know twitter hates me right now but i want yall to know im literally about to go to college for biblical studies in the fall," he wrote. "Not everything is a troll! Anyways IM A STUDENT AGAIN! LETS GOOO."
However, it appears the letter is, in fact, fake.
In a statement issued to TMZ, a spokesperson for Liberty University made it clear that Lil Nas X didn't even apply to attend the school.
"We can confirm that Liberty University did not issue the Montero Hill 'acceptance letter' posted yesterday to social media, and we have no record of Montero Hill applying to the University," reads the statement. "Liberty University exists to glorify God by equipping men and women in higher education in fidelity to the Christian faith expressed through the Holy Scriptures. We continue to pray for America and for the Gospel of Jesus Christ to be proclaimed across this land. We welcome all to apply and join us at Liberty University."
Additionally, the tweet got a community note pointing out that the letter was signed by the former president of Liberty University, Jerry Falwell. The current president is Dondi E. Costin, while Falwell passed away in 2007.
The tweet comes ahead of Lil Nas X's next song, "J Christ," so assumedly this is another marketing stunt to promote new music. The artwork for the track, which will have an accompanying video this Friday, has faced backlash. Some suggested that he was making a mockery of Christianity, but he made it clear he's doing no such thing.
"The crazy thing is nowhere in the picture is a mockery of Jesus," he wrote. "Jesus's image is used throughout history in people's art all over the world. I'm not making fun of shit. Y'all just gotta stop trying to gatekeep a religion that was here before any of us were even born. Stfu."