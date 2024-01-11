Lil Nas X Shares Acceptance Letter to Christian College, Liberty Says It’s Fake

In a statement issued to TMZ, a spokesperson for Liberty University made it clear that Lil Nas X didn't even apply to attend the school.

"We can confirm that Liberty University did not issue the Montero Hill 'acceptance letter' posted yesterday to social media, and we have no record of Montero Hill applying to the University," reads the statement. "Liberty University exists to glorify God by equipping men and women in higher education in fidelity to the Christian faith expressed through the Holy Scriptures. We continue to pray for America and for the Gospel of Jesus Christ to be proclaimed across this land. We welcome all to apply and join us at Liberty University."

Additionally, the tweet got a community note pointing out that the letter was signed by the former president of Liberty University, Jerry Falwell. The current president is Dondi E. Costin, while Falwell passed away in 2007.