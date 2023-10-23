Lil Baby Responds to Speculation Over Explicit Video: 'Tf Is Wrong Wit Y'all'

Lil Baby has responded after social media users suggested an explicit video featured a man resembling the Atlanta rapper.

As reported by TMZ, the pornographic video started to circulate on X, formerly Twitter, over the weekend. It shows a man performing oral sex on another man. A caption on the video, which reads "Nah Lil Baby," partially covers the man's face.

The rapper has since responded in a post shared on his Instagram Story.

"Y'all gotta stop using my name and likeness when y'all get bored, then the extremes mfs go to for clout is sick," he wrote. "Ain't no mystery in my history on NO LEVEL. This my last time addressing any kind of dumb ass click bait. Tf is wrong wit y'all... No Flaws. No Cap in my raps."