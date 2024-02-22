Kid Cudi Says He's Not Interested in Collaborating With Childish Gambino: 'I'm Cool'

In 2020, a collaboration between the two rumored to be titled "Warlords" leaked online, although it's unclear when they recorded the song. There's been no sign of an official release and this is the closest that Cudi has gotten to even acknowledging its existence. He didn't elaborate further on why he's not interested in collaborating with Glover, whether it be a song with Glover as Childish Gambino or Cudi acting in something alongside him.

Glover also opened for Cudi in 2011 at a show at New York City's Terminal 5, something he opened up about last year in an interview with GQ. "At the time I had a full band and a violinist," said Glover, recalling how he was booed by the audience. "I just kept turning to the band and telling them, ‘Next song! Next song!’ I put on a really intense show through the boos."

During his Q&A session on social media, Cudi reiterated his position on the unreleased Playboi Carti collaboration "Mr. Solo Dolo Part IV." Last year he said it was "weak" that Carti wouldn't clear the track, but didn't seem too fussed and indicated it would never come out.

When a fan asked him about the song again, he replied, "NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO STOP ASKIN NO NO NO NO NO STOP ASKIN NO NO NO NO." A fan who expressed their disappointed also got a response, to which he told them to relax. "I have way better songs," Cudi wrote. "Breathe."