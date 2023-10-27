Joe Budden has criticized Just Blaze after he leaked tracks from Slaughterhouse's unreleased album Glass House.

"I meant to call Just Blaze," Budden said when the subject was brought up at the 1:39:30 point of the podcast, as seen above. "He just did that shit. Got people hitting my phone, talking about, 'Is this a rollout?' No, n***a. I have never hit Just Blaze, I haven't spoke to him about it. I've never heard those versions of those records. Only Just Blaze has those."

The tracks were taken from Slaughterhouse's planned third studio album Glass House, which was announced for a 2014 release. Ultimately the project, which Just Blaze was an executive producer on, never materialized. In 2015, group member Royce da 5'9" suggested it was "pretty close to being done," but it was canceled when the group officially disbanded in 2018.

"I don't understand the point of him doing that, honestly," Budden continued. "I don't know why he did that. I would have been totally against that. ... That's not where I am right now. ... Do you know how many times I had my lawyer trying to squash somebody trying old Joe Budden vocals? I'm not saying that's just, but in my retirement, I'm true to form. I don't wanna hear none of that old Joe Budden shit. If I want to hear Joe Budden in 2024, I would like it to be some new shit, or something else. Not some old, archaic shit that wasn't coming out anyway."

Budden's co-hosts asked who even owns the unreleased album at this point, and it was suggested that Shady Records might still have it. "I don't know if that's true," Budden added. "We bought out, and we might have bought out with our shit, the rights to our shit." He circled back around to the leak, which he said he didn't like seeing "at all."

He was asked what he might say to the hardcore fans who might be excited by the leaks and replied, "I'm down to lose my relatability clause, I don't give a fuck about that fan... Good for them, what the fuck that got to do with me? That shit should not be out." Budden added that he "hated" to see the songs leaked and would've said no if Just Blaze asked if he could release them. "Take me off," he said. "I don't want nobody doing anything with an old vocal of mine, or with my likeness, with anything on their own."

Budden has long expressed his desire to never see Glass House get a release. He reiterated that desire in the new podcast episode. "Let sleeping dogs lie," he concluded. "It's over ten years, n***as ain't rapping together no more. ... Take me off all that shit. I don't like it. And I don't like that Just Blaze did that, 'cause if somebody did that to a Just Blaze beat..."

In a bunch of since-deleted tweets, Just Blaze shared several unreleased Slaughterhouse tracks after he was going through some of his older material. The producer said he was reminiscing over old music following the death of DJ Mark the 45 King.