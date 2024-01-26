Harley-Davidson Announces Homecoming Festival Lineup f/ Red Hot Chili Peppers, Cypress Hill, and More

Harley-Davidson has unveiled the lineup for its 2024 Homecoming festival.

The Milwaukee festival takes place across Veterans Park, the Harley-Davison Museum, the New Davidson Park, Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations, and Harley-Davidson dealerships in the area on July 26 and July 27.

Some of the events hosted as part of the festival will be free, while tickets are available now for the headlining performances at Veterans Park. Jelly Roll and Hardy perform on July 26, while Red Hot Chili Peppers take the stage on July 27.