Cam'ron Explains Why He Wouldn't Sleep With Erykah Badu: 'N***as Be Regular Up Until They F*ck Her'

On the latest episode of It Is What It Is, Cam'ron explained why he considers Erykah Badu off-limits as a romantic interest.

The confession from the rapper, 48, came up around the 58-minute point of the podcast, as seen below, when he and Mase discussed rumors that Houston Texans newcomer C.J. Stroud is dating Amber Rose, who is 18 years his senior. Cam admitted that he found Rose attractive because he likes "different" women and is fond of her posterior, which led him to tell a story.

"I don't know if I ever talked about [it] on the show before, but I told... What's shawty name? André 3000's baby mom," he said, to which Mase said Badu's name. "Badu. You know, she's a homie too, but I told n***as she can't get nowhere near me with that pussy. Nowhere. That shit she be doing n***as is crazy. N***as be regular until they fuck her. Then you start wearing turbans, yarmulkes, the tie-dye shirts. No, no, no."

Mase laughed, "She got a n***a dressing like the '60s." Cam added, "Yeah, you got to chill."