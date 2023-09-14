Ariana Grande Got Emotional While Speaking on Getting Botox and Lip Filler, Says She Felt Like She Was ‘Hiding’

In a new Beauty Secrets video for Vogue, Ariana Grande emotionally revealed that she used to get "a ton" of lip filler and Botox and got candid about how her relationship with makeup has changed over the years.

"I feel like my relationship to beauty has changed so much over the years," she admitted at the 7:15 point of the video, as seen above. "Especially because I started so young. You know, being exposed to so many voices at a young age and especially when people have, like, things to say about your appearance and stuff at a young age, it's like really hard to know what's worth hearing and not. But you know, when you're 17 you don't really know. You don't know that yet."

The 30-year-old singer-songwriter, who has previously never spoken about getting cosmetic procedures done, suggested that she used makeup "as a disguise or as something to hide behind" in the past.

"Full transparency as a beauty person, as I do my lips, I've had a ton of lip filler over the years," she shared. "And Botox. I stopped in 2018, 'cause I just felt so... too much. I just felt like hiding, you know?"