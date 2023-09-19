Prince Jackson on Michael Jackson’s Skin Disorder, Says Father Had a ‘Lot of Insecurity’ About Appearance

Prince Jackson is opening up about his famous father Michael Jackson and putting a pesky rumor to rest once and for all.

On a recent episode of Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson, Prince sat down with the famous boxer to talk about his dad’s struggle with vitiligo, a skin disorder that causes the loss of pigmentation.

Tyson brought it up first, saying “Everybody thought he was changing his skin because he wanted to be white, he was changing it because he wanted to ‘glow,’”