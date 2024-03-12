Ne-Yo Responds to Ex-Wife Crystal Renay’s Post-Divorce Interview: 'Congratulations'

Ne-Yo has a way with words as evidenced by his response to an interview from his ex-wife.

Crystal Renay, Ne-Yo’s ex-wife and star of WE tv’s Bold & Bougie, spoke with People last week about rebuilding her new life following her divorce from the R&B singer, 44.

“Sometimes we can't see the bigger picture and what may or may not be for us and in this situation, clearly it wasn't a place for me to be in any longer, and I'm OK with that,” the 38-year-old said. “I'm happy for myself because I chose my self-worth. I chose to stand up for myself and walk away from something that just wasn't serving me any longer.”

Despite accusing Ne-Yo of cheating in 2022 and finalizing their divorce in February of 2023 after eight years of marriage, Renay says she only speaks positively about her ex-husband, saying, “I don’t drag him or talk negative about him.”

On Tuesday, Renay shared a screenshot of her People interview to her Instagram with the caption, “With grace and gratitude! I Choose Me…Everytime. Thank you @people for the exclusive! 💋”

Ne-Yo’s response was a mere, “Congratulations.”