Ne-Yo Responds to Ex-Wife Crystal Renay’s Post-Divorce Interview: 'Congratulations'

Ne-Yo has a way with words as evidenced by his response to an interview from his ex-wife.
Crystal Renay, Ne-Yo’s ex-wife and star of WE tv’s Bold & Bougie, spoke with People last week about rebuilding her new life following her divorce from the R&B singer, 44.
“Sometimes we can't see the bigger picture and what may or may not be for us and in this situation, clearly it wasn't a place for me to be in any longer, and I'm OK with that,” the 38-year-old said. “I'm happy for myself because I chose my self-worth. I chose to stand up for myself and walk away from something that just wasn't serving me any longer.”
Despite accusing Ne-Yo of cheating in 2022 and finalizing their divorce in February of 2023 after eight years of marriage, Renay says she only speaks positively about her ex-husband, saying, “I don’t drag him or talk negative about him.”
On Tuesday, Renay shared a screenshot of her People interview to her Instagram with the caption, “With grace and gratitude! I Choose Me…Everytime. Thank you @people for the exclusive! 💋”
Ne-Yo’s response was a mere, “Congratulations.”
The short response inspired others in the comments section to weigh in, with one user writing, “Not neyo liking her post and commenting i hate n****s.” Another commenter added, “not Neyo liking this post 😂😂”
Elsewhere in the interview, Renay said Ne-Yo is an “amazing father” to the three children they share; Shaffer Chimere Jr., seven, Roman Alexander-Raj, five, and Isabella Rose, two.
“Our main goal is the wellbeing of our kids and the happiness of them. He’s an amazing father and as long as they have smiles on their faces every day, then we are doing a great job," she added.