Mister Cee, NYC Radio Icon, Reportedly Dead at 57

Mister Cee, the iconic New York City radio DJ, has reportedly died. He was 57 years old.
Cee was a prominent figure in the hip-hop scene in New York City and got his start as a DJ and producer for Big Daddy Kane and Notorious B.I.G., according to his official profile. He also played a role in launching the careers of Drake, Jay-Z, Alicia Keys, 50 Cent, among others.
Cee's long-running “Throwback at Noon” show became one of the most listened to programs in NYC radio at Hot 97. At the time of his death, he was working for Audacy’s 94.7 The Block in New York.
The news of his passing came from Ebro in the Morning co-host Peter Rosenberg who shared a eulogy to X (formerly known as Twitter), writing, “We have lost the iconic Mister Cee. I listened to him yesterday and am in complete shock. He was a dear friend to all of us, a wonderful man, and one of the most important and impactful DJs of all time. I love you Cee.”
Former MTV VJ and radio personality Ed Lover also shared his condolences on Instagram.
“My heart is broken! All that knew him loved him! Take the music to heaven and put the Wallop down! Rest in Peace @djmistercee,” wrote Lover.
Complex has reached out to Mister Cee's team for a statement and will update this story accordingly.
This story is being updated.