Mister Cee, NYC Radio Icon, Reportedly Dead at 57

Mister Cee, the iconic New York City radio DJ, has reportedly died. He was 57 years old.

Cee was a prominent figure in the hip-hop scene in New York City and got his start as a DJ and producer for Big Daddy Kane and Notorious B.I.G., according to his official profile. He also played a role in launching the careers of Drake, Jay-Z, Alicia Keys, 50 Cent, among others.

Cee's long-running “Throwback at Noon” show became one of the most listened to programs in NYC radio at Hot 97. At the time of his death, he was working for Audacy’s 94.7 The Block in New York.

The news of his passing came from Ebro in the Morning co-host Peter Rosenberg who shared a eulogy to X (formerly known as Twitter), writing, “We have lost the iconic Mister Cee. I listened to him yesterday and am in complete shock. He was a dear friend to all of us, a wonderful man, and one of the most important and impactful DJs of all time. I love you Cee.”