Maxo Kream Pays Tribute to His Father Who Passed Away: 'My Idol’

He continued, “Yu was a real Money gettin N***a that Ran it up never asked for a hand out and no matter what always put yur family first and I Love yu for that. Yu been fighting wit health problems for years and neva showed signs of giving up all the way to the end.. But this shit ain’t gone never end jus a new beginning Big Papa Maxo Tell Mmdau I love Him and yal keep watching over us … Till we meet again RIP Emekwanem Biosah Sr #TillWeMeetAgain 🕊️🇳🇬🕊️”

In a 2019 interview with Billboard, Kream and his father shared insights about their relationship throughout the years and how it inspired his album, Brandon Banks.

Their relationship faced some challenges, particularly when Maxo decided to pursue a rap career, and was initially met with skepticism from his father, who originally wanted him to pursue a professional career such as a computer scientist, doctor, or lawyer.