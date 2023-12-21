Justin Bieber Flexes Basketball Skills at Inaugural BIG3 Pop-Up in L.A.

The 29-year-old singer held his own on Tuesday night at BIG3's street pop-up event at SRGN Studios.

Dec 21, 2023
Before the year comes to a close, Justin Bieber is shooting some hoops.

On Tuesday night, the singer played a three-on-three game of basketball at BIG3’s inaugural street pop-up event at SRGN Studios in Los Angeles, California.

Footage shared by TMZ shows the 29-year-old superstar effortlessly holding his own on the basketball court.

Twitter: @DegenGigaMan

Twitter: @JustinsTourNews

Bieber isn’t new to this, he’s true to this. The Canadian singer participated twice in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in 2011 and 2018, alongside Quavo. His skills have even left Floyd Mayweather impressed, per a 2016 interview.

“Justin Bieber ain’t no bitch,” said the retired boxer at the time. “He showed he got heart. He showed he ain’t no bitch, so it’s all respect.”

