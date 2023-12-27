Jay-Z's Birthday Might Become a New York City Holiday

Jay-Z’s birthday could soon become a bigger celebration than ever in his home city.

Earlier this month, legislation to turn the legendary Brooklyn-bred rapper’s birthday (Dec. 4) into a holiday named “Jay-Z Day” was introduced by New York City Councilmembers, according to ABC 7 New York.

“The global phenomenon that is Jay-Z—born Shawn Carter—is widely known as an artist, mogul, husband and father, wealth builder, and supporter of economic development and community causes,” said Councilwoman Farah Louis during the resolution meeting.