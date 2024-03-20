Beyoncé’s new album cover seems to have piqued Erykah Badu’s interest.
The limited edition artwork for Bey’s upcoming Cowboy Carter was unveiled on Wednesday, featuring the 42-year-old singer holding a cigar, wearing long beaded braids, and a sash that reads, “act ii BEYINCÉ” as a nod to her mother’s maiden name.
Badu, 53, became aware of the cover eventually and shared it to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, captioning it with a mere, “Hmmm.”
It didn't stop there. Badu wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), "To Jay Z. Say somethin Jay. You gone let this woman and these bees do this to me?? 😆."
We don’t want to draw conclusions about what feelings the “Didn’t Cha Know” singer might be harboring towards the photo—if any. Could it be the beaded braids, as featured on Badu's own Instagram? It's not entirely clear, but it’s also hard to imagine there isn’t any contention based on comments she’s made about Beyoncé in the past.
Last year, Badu dropped a “Hmmm” on a photo of Bey wearing a chrome top hat during her Renaissance Tour.
“I guess I’m everyone’s stylist. Favorite chrome mirror hat,” she added.
Badu got a shoutout on the “Queens Remix” of Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul,” along with other Black women icons such as Betty Davis, Lauryn Hill, and Robert Flack.