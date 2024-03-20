Beyoncé’s new album cover seems to have piqued Erykah Badu’s interest.

The limited edition artwork for Bey’s upcoming Cowboy Carter was unveiled on Wednesday, featuring the 42-year-old singer holding a cigar, wearing long beaded braids, and a sash that reads, “act ii BEYINCÉ” as a nod to her mother’s maiden name.

Badu, 53, became aware of the cover eventually and shared it to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, captioning it with a mere, “Hmmm.”