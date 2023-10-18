Eminem Responds to 51st Birthday Messages from Fans, Playfully Tells Them to 'Suck It'

Eminem has a special message in celebration of his birthday.
The rap icon, who turned 51 on Tuesday, took to social media to express gratitude to his fans for their birthday wishes.
“thanks 2 everyone for all of the bday wishes!!! suck it!!!!!” wrote Em, with a photo of himself wearing a black and white polka-dot party hat.
Fellow rappers including longtime friend 50 Cent and Joyner Lucas also shared their well wishes for the Rap God, who's nabbed 15 Grammys across his career.
“Happy Birthday to the living legend @eminem love you to death man, God bless wishing you many more,” wrote 50 under a throwback photo posted to his Instagram.
Lucas, who collaborated with Eminem on their 2018 single “Lucky You,” also shared his own sentiments. “He was the 1 rapper that I wanted approval from. Maybe it’s because musically he birthed my style and from age 13 this dude was like a god to me. Marshall Happy birthday and thank you for your contributions to both the game AND my life. ❤️ 🎈🥂 @Eminem,” he wrote on X.