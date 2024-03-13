Drake Seemingly Responds to Kanye Saying 'It's F*ck Drake' by Sharing 50 Cent Meme: 'Why He'd Say F*ck Me For?'

Drake has seemingly caught wind of the artist formerly known as Kanye West taking a stray shot at him during a rant posted to social media by sharing a classic clip of 50 Cent.
Ye appeared to reignite his issues with Drake—which they indicated was squashed in late 2021—in a post celebrating "Carnival" hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 100. Various people caught strays in the celebratory post, including Drake for, as Ye put it, "taking Durk right at the beginning of the Vultures role out," assumedly referring to Lil Durk joining Drake and J. Cole on the Big As The What? tour.
In an apparent response, Drake replied by sharing the iconic 2014 interview clip of 50 Cent questioning why he's getting dissed by Floyd Mayweather. "I'm like, what he say fuck me for?" Fif says in the clip, which Drake shared. Although Drizzy didn't specifically say that the clip was in response to Ye, many on social media speculated he was referring to the Vultures artist dissing him.
In a message celebrating his Ty Dolla Sign collab "Carnival" reaching the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, Ye lashed out at several organizations and individuals he's had issues with in the past.
"And fuck everybody at the Dailey Mail [sic] And Fuck everybody at the fashion houses that sided with Gabby and Hailey Bieber Fuck each and every single one of yall And fuck every Christian that watched me have my kids taken out of my control
That's how I feel," Ye wrote before turning his attention towards Drizzy. "And it's fuck Drake for taking Durk right at the beginning of the Vultures role out I'll come back to yall if I think of more fuck you's."
Kanye and Drake have a complicated relationship, to put it lightly. They were friendly collaborators for roughly a decade, but tensions spilled over by the end of the 2010s. The two started sending subliminals, and then Ye's close collaborator Pusha T came for Drake in a widely publicized and child-hiding feud. By mid-2021, however, they were fully at war.
The rappers had dueling albums in Donda and Certified Lover Boy, and Drake outright called Ye out on the Trippie Redd collaboration "Betrayal." Later that same year, they reconciled and hosted a Los Angeles concert where they covered each other's material. It sounds like that beef might be simmering once again, though.