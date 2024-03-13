Drake Seemingly Responds to Kanye Saying 'It's F*ck Drake' by Sharing 50 Cent Meme: 'Why He'd Say F*ck Me For?'

In a message celebrating his Ty Dolla Sign collab "Carnival" reaching the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, Ye lashed out at several organizations and individuals he's had issues with in the past.

"And fuck everybody at the Dailey Mail [sic] And Fuck everybody at the fashion houses that sided with Gabby and Hailey Bieber Fuck each and every single one of yall And fuck every Christian that watched me have my kids taken out of my control

That's how I feel," Ye wrote before turning his attention towards Drizzy. "And it's fuck Drake for taking Durk right at the beginning of the Vultures role out I'll come back to yall if I think of more fuck you's."

Kanye and Drake have a complicated relationship, to put it lightly. They were friendly collaborators for roughly a decade, but tensions spilled over by the end of the 2010s. The two started sending subliminals, and then Ye's close collaborator Pusha T came for Drake in a widely publicized and child-hiding feud. By mid-2021, however, they were fully at war.

The rappers had dueling albums in Donda and Certified Lover Boy, and Drake outright called Ye out on the Trippie Redd collaboration "Betrayal." Later that same year, they reconciled and hosted a Los Angeles concert where they covered each other's material. It sounds like that beef might be simmering once again, though.