Five people from Tekashi 6ix9ine’s security team have been indicted on charges stemming from a robbery that occurred last year in New York City, NBC News reports.

The five men were charged with robbery in the first and second degree, and criminal impersonation in the first degree. The incident occurred when, according to Manhattan prosecutors, a 34-year-old man attempted to film 6ix9ine with a cellphone, when his team shouted at the man and began chasing him.

The five security team members allegedly followed the man for 20 blocks in three SUVS that were equipped with the same kind of flashing lights and sirens real police officers would use. When the man tried to make contact with a NYPD car, retired NYC detective Daniel Laperuta, who was part of 6ix9ine’s team, used a retired NYPD Member of Service card as a credential and told the officers that the man threatened them with a gun before rejoining the chase.

NEW: 5 members of Tekashi 6IX9INE's security team have been indicted today by Manhattan D.A. Cy Vance's office for allegedly robbing a man after chasing him through Harlem in SUVs with flashing lights and sirens.



One of those charged is former NYPD Detective Daniel Laperuta. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) July 19, 2021

The same former detective then allegedly called 911 as the rest of the security detail continued to follow the man. When they were able to forcefully stop him, security team member Sammy Sprouse allegedly “approached the victim, opened his car door, unbuckled his seatbelt and pulled the victim’s arm, per Vulture. Bodyguard Christian Cortez “pointed a Taser at the victim,” and Laperuta approached him “with his hand on his holstered gun.” They also stomped on his phone before fleeing the scene when an unmarked police car approached.

“A celebrity entourage is not a police department, and Manhattan is not the Wild West,” said District Attorney Vance, per a statement from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. “As alleged, these highly-compensated vigilantes caravanned through the streets of Harlem with sirens flashing in order to track a man down and steal and break his phone. Along the way, a retired NYPD Detective tried to cover up their conduct by lying to his former colleagues and repeatedly claiming the victim had threatened to shoot them. False reports–especially about firearms–can carry devastating consequences and fortunately, no one was injured or killed in the actual police response.”