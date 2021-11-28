6ix9ine went above and beyond for his girlfriend Jade’s 25th birthday.

Photos and videos from the night show the rapper giving the model multiple Birkin bags for her birthday, as well as thousands in cash, which he stowed in the purses themselves. Jade posted a series of images on Instagram, showing off her presents and a Rolls Royce.

“Wow!!!! All I can say is wow. I’m so thankful, blessed & grateful,” she wrote in an IG post. “I wanna thank everyone for coming and celebrating my birthday with me. I wanna thank you baby @6ix9ine you really outdid yourself.”

“Now see, this my first Birkin,” she said in a video posted to DJ Akademiks’ IG. “I don’t know what the fuck is going on.” According to HotNewHipHop, 69 gave her $100K.

The mother of Tekashi’s daughter, Sara Molina, previously aired her grievances about how the rapper treats his girlfriend versus how he treats his 5-year-old kid. Back in August, Molina fired back at 6ix9ine after he claimed he pays child support.

“He spent more on his girlfriend in one year than what he has put away for my daughter,” Molina said on IG. “My daughter has less than $100,000 in the bank for her. College and everything. … [He] walks around with a [million] in his pocket. … You do the math.”