Following in the footsteps of his guitar and cardigan, strands of Kurt Cobain’s hair were auctioned off. The winning bidder went home with six hairs and all they had to do was part with $14,145 to do so.

Per hair that’s $2,357.50.

*Pause for emphasis*

Pictures of the hair can be seen at TMZ (click if you want, but you know what hair looks like). The strands are preserved in plastic. The auction house who put them up for sale, Iconic Auctions, says the longest one is two-and-a-half inches.

Providing further backstory, the hair comes from an October 1989 cut that Kurt got while he and the rest of Nirvana were on the “Bleach” tour.

Also packaged with the hair were pictures of the haircut that show Cobain with friend Tessa Osbourne, who also doubles as the person who chopped his hair on that day. Said haircut happened in Birmingham, England. Tessa kept the hair in a bag (?) and then gave it to Seattle artist Nicole DePolo following Cobain’s death. From there the locks exchanged hands again, going to John Reznikoff, a.k.a. the Guinness world record holder for “largest collection of historic hair,” whatever that means. It hit auction earlier in May.

The hair is said to be the only pieces of Cobain’s that were out there for sale.

Far be it from me (some guy) to tell others how to spend their money but, between this and NFTs, man…