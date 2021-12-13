50 Cent trolled Madonna after she shared eye-catching photos on Instagram last month, and now he’s doubled down after she called his apology “fake.”

The feud kicked off when Madonna posted revealing photos in a fishnet getup, which Fif suggested the 63-year-old pop star was too old to be doing. In response, Madonna accused 50 Cent of attempting to “humilate” her. He later apologized, and said he did “not intend” to hurt her feelings.

On Friday, Madonna shared a video in which she criticized his response as “fake.”

“You were trying to shame me,” she said in a video in which she used a filter to make herself look like an animated character. “Your apology is fake, it’s bullshit, and it’s not valid. … An apology is not valid if you don’t know what you’re apologizing for. What you should be apologizing for is your misogynistic, sexist, ageist behavior and remarks.”

The pop star went on to say Fif didn’t hurt her feelings, because she “didn’t take it personally.”

Now Fif has appeared to retract his apology, and is once again trolling the “Like a Virgin” singer.

In a heavily edited clip that features a Purge filter, Fif responded to clips of Madonna’s statement and expressed his disagreement. Shaking his head, he said, “Your feelings were hurt… You took it personally.”

In the caption, he added, “The Purge begins now! Hey is there a age limit for this kinda shit man, I’m asking for a friend.”

Madonna has yet to respond to 50 Cent’s latest post on the feud.