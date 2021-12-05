During an appearance on Drink Champs Thursday, French Montana spoke about past beef with 50 Cent.

When asked why his relationship with the TV producer went sour, French explained that whatever beef the two rappers had is now dead, partly because he’s such a fan of Starz’s 50-produced BMF series.

“Man, let me tell you something. Me, I have no problem with 50 no more after he dropped this BMF joint. That’s my favorite shit,” French said. “Whatever me and 50 ever had – shout out to 50. Yeah, me and him, everything is over after BMF. That’s the best work ever.”

It didn’t take long for 50 to accept French’s peace offering. The hip-hop mogul took to Instagram on Saturday to address his former adversary’s comments, writing, “That was the right answer French, well handled. What beef, I don’t remember.”

Starz’s BMF has been a hit for the network, averaging 6.5 million viewers per episode. After renewing the series for a second season back in October, the network announced this week that it has greenlit a BMF documentary series, with 50 Cent once again attached as executive producer.

The eight-episode project will be produced by G-Unit Film and Television and Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions, with Shan Nicholson as showrunner and director, and Chris Frierson directing.