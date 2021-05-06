More than a week after she was reported missing, 40 Cal’s teenage daughter is believed to have died of suicide.

New York officials announced the determination during a press conference Thursday, following an extensive investigation into Saniyya Dennis’ whereabouts. The 19-year-old Buffalo State College student was last seen on April 24, and was reported missing two days later. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn told reporters investigators had reviewed surveillance footage and cellphone records to determine the events leading up to Dennis’ disappearance.

Authorities reportedly spoke to two people who were communicating with the sophomore student on the day she was last seen. One of those individuals was a male friend who claim Dennis had expressed suicidal intent following a breakup with her boyfriend earlier that day. The friend told investigators they continued to talk on the phone for several hours, and Dennis had seemingly reconsidered her initial plans to kill herself.

Floyd said that around 11 that night, Dennis threw her personal items into a garbage can, shortly before her bus card was swiped twice. Records suggest Dennis’ last stop was near the Niagara Falls Visitor Center; security cameras showed her in the park about a quarter after midnight, while she was still communicating with her male friend via text and a phone call. The friend told investigators Dennis had told him she planned to jump off; however, she later informed him that she had phone conversation with her mother and was heading back to Buffalo. At around 1:30 a.m., Dennis’ phone had left the cellular network.

“An exhaustive search and review of the evidence has been done and it appears that this poor girl took her own life,” Flynn said, as reported by Buffalo News. “Without a body, without an autopsy being done, we’re never going to definitively know. All I can do is present you with what I have and what I presented … everything that I had … to her parents.”

40 Cal has spent the past week attempting to find his daughter. He has reshared a number of “missing person” posts and has offered a $10,000 to 20,000 reward for anyone who provides information leading to Dennis’ return.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing a crisis and considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 1-800-273-8255 or visiting its website.