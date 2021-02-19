24kGoldn has revealed his first new single and video of the year, “3, 2, 1.”

Directed by Austin Peters, we see the San Francisco artist look back on the good and bad times of a turbulent relationship. “3, 2, 1” will appear on 24kGoldn’s forthcoming debut album El Dorado, which is slated for release on March 26.

“3, 2, 1” follows 24kGoldn’s DaBaby collab, “Coco” from December, which later received a video treatment. Last summer also saw the release of 24kGoldn’s chart-topping hit “Mood” with Iann Dior that was remixed with features from Justin Bieber and J Balvin. The song’s original version peaked at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, and currently sits at No. 5.

Watch the video for “3, 2, 1” at the top.