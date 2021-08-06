A conversation between 21 Savage and 6ix9ine on Clubhouse got heated Thursday when Wack 100 threatened to whoop the Atlanta rapper’s ass.

An audio recording of the exchange was shared to social media courtesy of Akademiks, who also was present in the Clubhouse room. The tension began when 21 accused Wack of being “lame” for appearing with 6ix9ine on the debut episode of Akademiks’ Off The Record podcast earlier this week.

“I’d say you lame for agreeing with anything that n***a [6ix9ine] say,” 21 said.

“OK, so when you say, ‘lame,’ ’cause y’all lingo a little different, what you mean by ‘I’m lame,’ what you mean?” Wack asked.

“Like I don’t agree with it,” 21 replied. “I just feel like a gangsta and a rat can’t agree on nothing in life. I don’t give a damn how right a n***a is.”

“So a gangsta and a rat shouldn’t communicate, right?” Wack inquired.

“Not really ’cause of the industry that we in, I say, like, I wouldn’t really say that,” 21 said. “But I say I ain’t finna agree with what no n***a say about no other n***a like how you said that you agree with him that I was s’posed to run up on him in the club. First of all, on my kids, I did not see that n***a in the club.”