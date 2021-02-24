Pressa has shared an unreleased track via a unique virtual concert film experience that just debuted YouTube.

The Toronto rapper reimagines the conventional virtual concert as a stylistic film in a 15-minute video that features a tracklist of eight songs, spanning past hits and select tracks from his highly acclaimed EP Gardner Express.

The rapper also includes a surprise for his fans as he performs an unreleased track, “Killers & Demons.”

The film takes viewers on a ride through a day in the life of Pressa with some twist and turns. Directed by Coretin “Coco” Leroux and produced by Matt Morelo, the concert film contains visual themes drawing on his latest project.

Featuring a minute of each song, visuals follow Pressa he checks into the “Gardner Express” hotel and is accompanied by a bellhop who shows the rapper around downtown L.A.

Pressa rocks his massive iced out chain and watch in the video, flexing different outfits in each of the film’s scenes.

The rapper kicks the video off performing two of his hit records, “Mansion” and “Canada Goose.” He takes the opportunity to also to perform “Blackberry Zap,” “O.T.M,” “96 Freestyle,” “Attachments,” and “Head Tap.”

Sniper Gang rapper Jackboy also makes an appearance in the concert film during “Blackberry Zap,” a single off Gardner Express.

The rapper proves he’s elevating his overall presence in the music scene both sonically and visually as the film captivates with special effects, trippy transitions, and distorted filters. Pressa’s seen floating in the air during “O.T.M.” and rapping inside a TV during “96 Freestyle.”

Listen to Pressa’s unreleased track “Killers & Demons” and watch his virtual concert film above.