Tomorrow, February 5, West London singer-songwriter-producer Ava Zarate will release her new EP, What I Think Of You. The new EP was first hinted at right at the top of January with the release of "Thinking", a smouldering and moody cut balanced out with her gently fluttering vocals and contributions from vocalists Fiizyy and Noah Terefe.

In her own words, the rest of the five-track collection will boast a blend of "psych soul-inspired pop", but in amongst that there's also splashes of bossa nova, jazz and just a touch of blues. Exploring themes like heartbreak and lost love, she executes it with a confessional tone while keeping it light and airy with her eclectic influences and bright bursts of sonic colour.

Hit play below and pre-order the EP here.