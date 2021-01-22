Young Dolph has released the deluxe edition of his 2020 album Rich Slave, expanding the tracklist from 16 songs to 24.

The original version of the album featured appearances from Megan Thee Stallion, Key Glock, and G Herbo, and the deluxe edition sees the Memphis-based rapper add collabs from Key Glock and Kenny Muney. The eight new tracks also feature production from Dolph's Paper Route EMPIRE producer Bandplay. As an expansion of Dolph's highest-charting album to date, the deluxe edition further cements what makes Dolph stand out amid Memphis' ever-growing rap scene.

To coincide with the release of the deluxe edition, Dolph has also shared the video for "To Be Honest," which was produced by Juicy J. The clip sees the rapper celebrating the fruits of his success, while NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, who got a shoutout in the song, shows up for a brief cameo with his son Shadeur.

Listen to the deluxe edition of Rich Slave and watch the "To Be Honest" video above.