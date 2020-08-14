Young Dolph plays with duality and flexes his lavish lifestyle on his new album, Rich Slave.

Dolph released the album on Friday following the drop of singles, "Blue Diamonds," "Death Row," and "RNB" featuring Megan Thee Stallion. As evident with projects King of Memphis, Bulletproof, and more, Dolph knows how to catch listeners' attention with his album titles. Yet, they always have a deeper meaning leading him to explain that Rich Slave is a look into the state of Black America.

"It's the reality of being Black in this country. You can have money, and you can be a benefactor and a leader in your community, but all people see is Black skin," Young Dolph said. "All the bullshit I heard about as a kid, we still face in today’s time. Over the years, they have given us a little bit of freedom but it’s only a temporary pacifier. Hopefully, this album makes people understand that even though guys like me are doing well, we're still affected by racism and inequality. It’s 2020, but the same stuff is still going on."

Along with Megan Thee Stallion, Rich Slave features appearances from Young Dolph's Paper Route Empire artist Key Glock, as well as G Herbo who gifted Dolph a well-crafted verse to end the album.

Listen to Young Dolph's new album Rich Slave below.