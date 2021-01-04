Jhené Aiko is starting off the New Year with another medley.

On Sunday, Aiko took IGTV where she performed a medley of hits from her latest album Chilombo and her classic debut album, Souled Out.

For the performance, Aiko sits fireside to deliver acoustic versions of her beloved hits. Aiko performed "Triggered (freestyle)," "Trigger Protection Mantra," "W.A.Y.S.," "Born Tired," "Summer 2020," "10K Hours," and "Magic Hour" while being accompanied by a harp, keyboard, and an array of healing sound bowls. The medley was directed by one Aiko's creative partners, Eyes.

Aiko's performance comes on the heels of her third studio album, Chilombo, which received Grammy recognition for Best Album of the Year, Best Progressive R&B Album, and Best R&B Performance. The album topped the Billboard R&B charts twice en route to producing seven gold and platinum singles.

Additionally, Aiko's Souled Out album is approaching its seven-year anniversary in September. The debut project featured production from No I.D., Key Wayne, and more. It also featured Cocaine 80s, Common, Miyagi, and others.